Oakland

Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way.

Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.

Saturday's shooting happened not far from another incident that occurred Friday, where three people were killed following a shooting and crash in that area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oakland police are urging anyone with information on this shooting to contact their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the OPD tip line at 238-7950.

Oakland Aug 26

Three Dead Following Shooting, Crash in Oakland: Police

Oakland 23 hours ago

Oakland Community Holds Vigil Amid Recent Crime

This article tagged under:

OaklandcrimeshootingOakland police
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us