Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning.
The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way.
Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.
Saturday's shooting happened not far from another incident that occurred Friday, where three people were killed following a shooting and crash in that area.
Oakland police are urging anyone with information on this shooting to contact their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the OPD tip line at 238-7950.