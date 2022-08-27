Oakland Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

Oakland police are investigating after a man died following a shooting Saturday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Sycamore Street, near Martin Luther King Way.

Officers said that after responding to a call, they found a man who was shot. The victim later died at the scene.

Saturday's shooting happened not far from another incident that occurred Friday, where three people were killed following a shooting and crash in that area.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Oakland police are urging anyone with information on this shooting to contact their homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the OPD tip line at 238-7950.