Oakland Police, Fire Crews Rescue Driver Trapped in Burning Van Still in Motion

Oakland police and firefighters Thursday morning rescued a driver who became trapped inside a burning van while it was still in motion on a city street, according to the police department.

Oakland officers witnessed a burning Comcast van rolling down the street near Hegenberger Road and Interstate 880 and noticed the driver was trapped, police said. The officers were able to stop the van from rolling and extinguish the fire.

Oakland firefighters responded to the scene and extricated the driver, who was then taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver's condition was not immediately known.

Oakland Police officers on patrol on-view a van on fire with driver trapped inside and rolling down the street. Officers stop van from rolling, extinguish fire. OFD on scene attempting to extricate driver still trapped inside. #OPDCARES pic.twitter.com/Q5GX9zqNH7 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) September 17, 2020

The offramp from southbound I-880 to Hegenberger was closed while the incident was investigated, affecting traffic on the freeway.

No other injuries were reported.