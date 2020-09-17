Oakland Police, Fire Crews Rescue Driver Trapped in Burning Van Still in Motion

Oakland police and firefighters Thursday morning rescued a driver who became trapped inside a burning van while it was still in motion on a city street, according to the police department.
Oakland officers witnessed a burning Comcast van rolling down the street near Hegenberger Road and Interstate 880 and noticed the driver was trapped, police said. The officers were able to stop the van from rolling and extinguish the fire.
Oakland firefighters responded to the scene and extricated the driver, who was then taken to a nearby hospital, police said. The driver's condition was not immediately known.
The offramp from southbound I-880 to Hegenberger was closed while the incident was investigated, affecting traffic on the freeway.
No other injuries were reported.