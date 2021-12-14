Oakland Police Investigate 131st Homicide of Year, Most Since 2012

A man found dead Monday morning in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood is the city's 131st homicide victim this year, marking the highest number of violent deaths in Oakland in a decade, police said.

The man's name was not being released by police or the Alameda County coroner's bureau Monday morning, but he was an Oakland resident, according to police.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The city hasn't had that many homicides since 2012, police data show.

Officers responded at 12:44 a.m. to the 500 block of 45th Street in Oakland's Temescal neighborhood after they received word that a man was lying dead on the sidewalk.

Officers found the man suffering from blunt force trauma to his head, police said. Medical personnel at the scene treated the man for his injuries but he died.

A stabbing Thursday night left another person dead in Oakland, according to police. The stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 11000 block of Golf Links Road.

Officers and medical personnel responded to the stabbing, but the victim did not survive, police said.

Anyone with information about the slayings should call the police department's homicide unit at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.