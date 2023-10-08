Oakland police investigate after 4 injured in 4 separate shootings

Oakland first responders had a busy night Saturday, after four separate shootings left four people injured.

The first happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Mandela Parkway. Officers found one person who had been shot, and paramedics then rushed them to the hospital. That person is listed as being in stable condition.

Around 15 minutes after the first, a second shooting happened in the 3900 block of Webster Street. Officers found one person who had been shot, who was then taken to a hospital. They were last reported in a stable condition.

This shooting appeared to be the result of an argument between two people which escalated when one person pulled and fired a gun.

Following this, someone reported a shooting in the 1000 block of 60th Street just before 8 a.m. One person injured by gunfire was transported to the hospital, where they are listed as being in stable condition.

Several hours later at around 11 p.m., police responded to another report of a shooting in the 500 block of 23rd Street. Officers didn’t find anyone who had been injured there.

They were later made aware of someone with a gunshot being treated at a hospital, who investigators tied to the 23rd Street shooting. That person is also in stable condition.

Police ask anyone with information about any of the four shootings to contact OPD Felony Assault Unit at 510-238-3426.