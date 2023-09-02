Oakland

California Highway Patrol investigates I-580 freeway shooting

Officers found two cars abandoned on the freeway shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday

By Bay City News

Traffic on westbound Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland was blocked for about two hours Saturday afternoon as police investigated a freeway shooting, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP units were dispatched at 4:03 p.m. on a report that two vehicles were stopped on the freeway near Seminary Avenue, spokesman Andrew Barclay said.

One vehicle, a black Chevrolet SUV, was on the right shoulder and the other, a black Mercedes SUV, was blocking the second lane from the left, he said. Both appeared abandoned.

While investigating, officers were told that two people with gunshot wounds had arrived at a local hospital, Barclay said. The extent of their wounds was not known.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the two were connected to the freeway incident, he said.

