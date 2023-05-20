Oakland Police Investigate Shooting

An overnight fight ends in gunfire and the search for the shooter Saturday, Oakland police say.

Police said it happened about 1 a.m. on International Boulevard near 55th Avenue.

Officers said that some people started fighting and someone started shooting.

Two people drove themselves to the hospital. One of the victims is expected to be Ok.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The other victim is in critical condition.

No word on any arrests.