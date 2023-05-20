Oakland

Oakland Police Investigate Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An overnight fight ends in gunfire and the search for the shooter Saturday, Oakland police say.

Police said it happened about 1 a.m. on International Boulevard near 55th Avenue.

Officers said that some people started fighting and someone started shooting.

Two people drove themselves to the hospital. One of the victims is expected to be Ok.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The other victim is in critical condition.

No word on any arrests.

Oakland 6 hours ago

Driver Called a ‘Hero' After Stopping Would-Be Thief at Oakland Gas Station

Oakland May 19

Suspect in Oakland Road Rage Video Arrested on Assault, Hate Crime Charges: Police

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us