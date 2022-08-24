Oakland Police to Increase Patrols in Little Saigon Amid Recent Crimes

The Oakland Police Department and the Little Saigon community held an emergency meeting Wednesday following the recent crimes in the area.

Chien Nguyen, owner of Quickly on East 12th Street in Little Saigon attended Wednesday’s meeting.

“I’ve had customers get robbed right in front of our store,” he said.

Recent crime images captured on Nguyen’s surveillance camera reminded him just how dangerous the area is.

“There’s no restaurants around here open no later than 7 p.m.,” he said.

Oakland police officers listened to many of the community members' stories at the emergency meeting next door to Nguyen’s restaurant.

Community leaders, business owners and elected officials all came together to talk about solutions.

“I am of course very angry about the violence that has been happening. But I think with an organized community and unity I've seen here, we have a plan to move forward.” said Oakland City Council President Nikki Bas.

The plan the Oakland police are promising to implement includes burglary and robbery suppression units, the deployment of vice operations specific to Little Saigon and increased patrols in cars and on foot.

The department said it’s also working on opening a substation in the area.

“The death of Dr. Lili Xu is the straw that broke the camel’s back, the breaking point for the Vietnamese community,” said Dr. Jennifer Tran of the Vietnamese Chamber of Commerce.

Xu was shot and killed during an attempted robbery on Sunday and that has shaken the area into action.

“Given that our communities are still not a priority because of this mentality of bodies over property, that’s the outrage. Do we have to wait until more bodies, more lives are lost?” said Dr. Tran.

Nguyen, a single father and who has been running this business for seven years said that he hopes increased police presence will work.

“We wish that it will make immediate impact but who knows, we can only hope,” Nguyen said.