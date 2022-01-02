Oakland

Oakland Police Looking for Suspect in City's First Shooting Death of 2022

By Bay City News

A man was shot and killed Saturday night in what was likely Oakland's first shooting death of 2022.

Police responded to reports of gunshots on the 1400 block of 34th Street just after 9 p.m. Officers and medical personnel found a 28-year-old Oakland man with gunshot wounds. He died of his injuries at the scene. 

The man's name was being withheld Sunday evening pending notification of his family.

Police ask that anyone with information about the killing contact the Oakland police homicide division at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

