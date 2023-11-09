Oakland to add police patrols to Fruitvale District

Oakland is taking new steps to cut down on crime in the city's Fruitvale District.

On Thursday, Oakland Police announced a long-term project focused on preventing crime and traffic death in the neighborhood.

It includes adding foot patrols and a stationed community resource truck, which will help provide traffic enforcement.

Oakland Police Captain James Basset says BART will also add more officers to the Fruitvale Station, and the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office will increase patrols along the Tempo Bus Rapid Transit Line.

The city also plans to install 300 license plate readers throughout the city over the next few months.