Oakland Police Report Double Homicide, Triple Shooting, FBI Shooting Monday

Violence erupted Monday in East Oakland with two shot dead near a preschool, a fatal FBI shooting, and three wounded in a shooting near the Fruitvale BART station, police and the FBI said.

A U.S. Marshals Service task force was serving a criminal arrest warrant at 3:22 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Fruitvale Avenue when an FBI agent shot a person.

The person was taken to a hospital where they died, according to a statement by the FBI. The agent who opened fire was not injured, FBI officials said.

Neither police nor the FBI said whether the person shot was the suspect the FBI was looking for.

Two died and more may have been wounded a few minutes earlier in a separate shooting near Burbank Preschool, police said.

The shooting occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of 64th Avenue.

Police are investigating the shooting as a double homicide. The two deaths are the 91st and 92nd homicides of 2021, according to police.

Sixty-seven homicides were reported in Oakland as of Sept. 13 of last year, police said.

Early Monday evening, three people were wounded in a shooting near the Fruitvale BART station.

Police received calls at 5:14 p.m. about the shooting in the 3300 block of E. 12th Street. One person was in critical condition and two were in stable condition following the shooting, according to police.