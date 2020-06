Oakland police Wednesday morning responded to reports of shots fired on Harmon Avenue, according to OPD.

At about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Harmon Ave. on a report of gunshots, and when they arrived on scene, they saw a man shooting a rifle from a window of a residence, police said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

It was unclear whether or not the gunman was taken into custody.