Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue.

The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard.

Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut it down, gunshots rang out from the crowd.

People from the crowd also started throwing firecrackers, rocks and glass bottles at officers, police said.

Officers were eventually able to break up the scene.

A number of arrests, tows and citations were given out. Police have not released information on the exact number of arrests.