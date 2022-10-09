Oakland

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue.

The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard.

Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut it down, gunshots rang out from the crowd.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

People from the crowd also started throwing firecrackers, rocks and glass bottles at officers, police said.

Officers were eventually able to break up the scene.

A number of arrests, tows and citations were given out. Police have not released information on the exact number of arrests.

San Francisco Oct 3

San Francisco Residents Tired of Illegal Sideshows in Their Neighborhood

INVESTIGATIVE Sep 25

1 Oakland Police Unit Responds to Dozens of 911 Calls, Reporting Sideshow and Injury. Here's why.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandsideshowsillegal sideshows
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us