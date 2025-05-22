Oakland police say community tips led to safe rescue of abducted child

A lieutenant with the special victims unit of the Oakland Police Department on Wednesday said it was community tips that led them to locate an abducted child who was taken the day before.

Amira Coleman, 2, was allegedly snatched from her legal guardian – one of her grandmothers – at about 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 39th Street in Oakland.

Accused of taking her are her biological parents, Andrew Coleman, 26, and Tamira Claggion, 24. Her grandmother, who has sole custody of the child, was in front of her home when the suspects allegedly threatened her with a gun and assaulted her with a knife before they took Amira.

Amira was located at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday after community tips and department technology led officers to 9500 block of Lawlor Street in Oakland, where a perimeter was set up and a search warrant was executed, Lt. Marcos Campos said at a news conference.

Amira was found there in good physical health, Campos said.

Arrested were Claggion, Coleman, and the child's maternal grandmother, Chalita West.

Amira's guardian suffered bruising but has not been hospitalized, Campos said. The lieutenant added that detectives believe the abduction was due to the grandmother having legal custody of the child. Campos said there is a scheduled hearing regarding custody in a few weeks.

Coleman and Claggion have a history of drug possession, domestic violence, and making criminal threats, according to the Oakland Police Department.

CHP usually only issues Amber Alerts for missing children if there is a vehicle involved, Campos said, but in this case, the gravity of the situation superseded that requirement.