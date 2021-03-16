Oakland

Oakland Police Searching for 27-Year-Old Woman Missing Since Sunday

By Bay City News

Oakland PD

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a 27-year-old woman who was last seen Sunday as she prepared for a camping trip in Trinity County.

Perry Jue was last seen in the 1000 block of Underhills Road on Sunday but has not been seen or heard from since.

Oakland police are working with the Trinity County Sheriff's Office to find Jue, who is described as an Asian American woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a silver puffy coat with a hood and black shoes.

Police said Jue travels with her dog Katara, a brown and white husky, and is possibly driving a silver 2018 Nissan Versa with California license plate 8DVF070.

Anyone with information about Jue's whereabouts is asked to call the Oakland police missing persons unit at 510-238-3641.

