Oakland Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl out of West Oakland.

Kenise Cox was last seen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home in the 1700 block of Eighth Street, police said.

Kenise is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She is in good physical and mental condition and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Kenise may visit areas with coastal views around the Bay Area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Kenise's whereabouts should contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.