Oakland

Oakland Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Girl

By Stephen Ellison

Oakland PD

Oakland police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl out of West Oakland.

Kenise Cox was last seen at about 4 p.m. Tuesday leaving her home in the 1700 block of Eighth Street, police said.

Kenise is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said. She is in good physical and mental condition and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Local

San Francisco 1 hour ago

Former SF Supervisor, LGBTQ Activist Harry Britt Dies at 82

outside lands 2 hours ago

Outside Lands Festival Canceled for 2020

Kenise may visit areas with coastal views around the Bay Area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Kenise's whereabouts should contact the Oakland Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.

This article tagged under:

Oaklandmissing12-year-old girl
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us