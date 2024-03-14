Oakland police warn residents of smash-and-grab robberies while drivers are inside their cars

Oakland police are putting out an alert to residents, warning of an uptick in smash-and-grab robberies, specifically targeting drivers while they are still inside of their cars.

Smash and grab robberies aren’t unusual in the city of Oakland. But Oakland resident Malick Abdulla said the incident he witnessed a couple of weeks ago in downtown was unlike any other.

“All you hear is a couple of honks here and there, all you see is someone go to the window and crack it while they’re at a stop sign, literally like someone pulls to the stop sign behind them, grabs the backpack and they're out,” he said.

According to Oakland police, robberies are up by 32% compared to this time last year and the current trend for several cases involve suspects targeting drivers while they are sitting in their car.

Police said when the driver stops the vehicle, like at a stop light or stop sign, the suspects break the passenger side window and steal any belongings.

Oakland business owner Mohammed Alajji has been a victim of a smash-and-grab in recent weeks and he feels drivers are running out of options to stay safe.

“Always watch out for your car, you might have to leave the windows open. That’s the best way to go," he said.

Oakland city councilmember Dan Kalb released the statement on the trend:

“Crime in Oakland has seen a dramatic increase. We must take a range of actions that will provide a comprehensive approach that includes a myriad of prevention, intervention and enforcement strategies.”

Oakland police said it’s actively investigating this current trend and also reminding individuals to store any items in your trunk and to call 911 if you feel you’re being followed.

For Abdulla, he’s frustrated that drivers sitting at a stop sign are now targets for thieves.

“I usually have my backpack in the back of my car when I'm driving. I usually take it out. But like at a stop sign? What are you supposed to do,” he said.