Driver surrenders following standoff with police in Oakland

Police on Monday afternoon were involved in a standoff with a driver in Oakland.

Shortly after 3 p.m., aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed multiple police cars, including an armored vehicle, surrounding a van.

The incident was reported in the area of 30th Avenue and International Boulevard in the city's Fruitvale district.

The driver eventually exited the vehicle with both hands out before police took him into custody.

No other information was immediately available.