Oakland Police Investigate 3 Deadly Shootings

Three shootings described by police as homicides took place in Oakland Friday night, police said.

The first shooting took place in the 7200 block of International Boulevard just after 7:45 p.m., according to police. Officers who were notified by a gunshot detection system responded to the scene, finding a victim with a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics tried to save the victim, but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second shooting was in the 7000 block of International Boulevard shortly before 8:45 p.m., police said. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and despite medical attention from paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The third shooting took place in the 2400 block of 67th Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., according to police. Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound, and though they tried to save the victim, the person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police will share the victims' names once they have notified their families.

All three shootings are being investigated by the department's homicide section.