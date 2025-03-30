Oakland

Oakland police union criticizes city leaders after officer hurt in ‘unprovoked attack'

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Oakland police union is slamming city leadership after the unprovoked attack of an officer.

On Friday afternoon, an Oakland police officer was taken to the hospital with injuries after a person approached a patrol vehicle on International Boulevard. The person attacked one of the officers inside the vehicle, reportedly without warning or cause.

The Oakland Police Officers Association released a statement Saturday, accusing elected leaders of making the city unsafe for both residents and police. They cited the rise in homicides and other violent crimes.

The union also called for more staffing at the Oakland Police Department as well as more equipment.

The officer who was attacked is now recovering from his wounds at home.

