Police Warn of Uptick in Thefts of Power Tools

Oakland police are warning residents about the rising number of robberies and burglaries of power tools in the city, police said Friday.

The crimes are happening mainly during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Most of the recent thefts have occurred in the Oakland hills.

Two to four armed thieves confront the owner, take their tools and leave in a waiting vehicle, according to police.

Officers are investigating. Anyone who has been a victim or has information about who is responsible for a theft or thefts is asked to call police at (510) 238-3326.