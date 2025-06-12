Oakland community rallies to call on CHP to follow city's pursuit policy

Community activists in Oakland were expected to rally Thursday in a call for California Highway Patrol officers to adhere to the Oakland's police pursuit policy when they’re on city streets.

The action comes in the wake of a horrific crash that killed a beloved Oakland teacher who had been out for a walk. The suspect in a CHP chase was driving at a high speed and lost control, veering off the street and slamming into a couple on the sidewalk.

Marvin Boomer was killed and a woman companion was injured after teen driver Eric Hernandez-Garcia was trying to evade the CHP, which said officers abandoned the pursuit minutes earlier.

The Oakland Police Department's pursuit policy prevents officers from exceeding 50 mph without approval.

Rallies are scheduled for 11 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Thursday. They will feature members of the Anti Police-Terror Project and other community activists.

As NBC Bay Area recently reported, Oakland police Chief Floyd Mitchell has asked the police commission to reverse course, saying the current pursuit mandate has resulted in an uptick of officers not pursuing suspects committing crimes, with data showing more than 1,200 "non-response pursuits" in 2024.