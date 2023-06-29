Oakland

Oakland restaurant sues Marriott Hotels

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oakland restaurant forced to close its doors is now suing for losses.

It was called "Uncle Willie's Original BBQ and Fish" and the family who owns it said they are suing Marriott hotels.

The hotel started building next to the restaurant several years ago. The family said construction quickly became dangerous for them, leading to them closing the business for safety reasons.

The family is seeking compensation for property damage and business losses.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Marriott for a comment Thursday but did not hear back.

Oakland Jun 26

Police report uptick of ATM robberies in Oakland

Oakland Jun 26

Police investigating armed robbery at Oakland doughnut shop

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us