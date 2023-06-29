Oakland restaurant sues Marriott Hotels

An Oakland restaurant forced to close its doors is now suing for losses.

It was called "Uncle Willie's Original BBQ and Fish" and the family who owns it said they are suing Marriott hotels.

The hotel started building next to the restaurant several years ago. The family said construction quickly became dangerous for them, leading to them closing the business for safety reasons.

The family is seeking compensation for property damage and business losses.

NBC Bay Area reached out to Marriott for a comment Thursday but did not hear back.