An Oakland restaurant is picking up the pieces after a car crashed into its outdoor dining parklet.

The owner of Molcajete Cocina Mexicana, located on Webster Street near Lake Merritt, said the crash happened early Sunday.

The restaurant was forced to close Sunday and Monday for cleanup work.

The owner spent about $40,000 to build the parklet. He said he's using a private loan to replace it with a train storage container to keep customers and workers safe from cars.