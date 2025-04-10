Oakland Unified school board votes to remove superintendent

The Oakland Unified School District board late Wednesday night voted to remove Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

School board member Mike Hutchinson made the announcement after a closed session that Johnson-Trammell would be removed at the end of the school year.

The move comes after months of conflict within the district, including layoffs and enrollment issues amid a reported $95 million budget deficit.

Hutchinson says Johnson-Trammel has been key in turning the district around and working to get out-of-state receivership. He expressed concern other senior leaders would leave with her.

"In closed session at tonight’s school board meeting, President (Jennifer) Brouhard, Vice President (Valarie) Bachelor, Director (Rachel) Latta, and Director (VanCedric) Williams voted to break Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell’s contract and force her out at the end of June," Hutchinson wrote in a social media post.

Hutchinson went on to say he was upset about the move and that he intends to fight. Other district officials and board members did not comment on the move.

According to Hutchinson's post, trustees also voted to begin an immediate search for a new superintendent to begin on July 1 and to begin payout negotiations with Johnson-Trammell.