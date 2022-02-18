Oakland School Board to Discuss Possible Timeline Change for 2 School Closures

The Oakland Unified School District board on Friday will hold a special meeting to continue discussing the controversial school closures approved last week.

The board voted to close seven schools by the end of next year and merge others because of plunging enrollment, and Friday's special session could reveal more about possible changes to the timeline on those closures.

Throughout the process, students, parents and some educators have been protesting the closures, with some taking drastic measures, including a hunger strike.

As it stands, five schools are scheduled to close at the end of the next school year in 2023. At the end of the current school year, Community Day School and La Escuelita Elementary are scheduled to close. But the board is expecting to re-evaluate when those two schools close and possibly shift the closures to the next school year, according to documents for Friday's special meeting.

The issue sparked weeks of contentious discussions, walkouts and a hunger strike. NBC Bay Area has learned that on Friday, two Oakland students who are part of a larger group of students participating in a hunger strike against the closures are expected to end their 18-day strike and discuss the board's decisions.

The special board meeting is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.