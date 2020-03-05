Oakland School Closes Over ‘Potential’ Coronavirus Exposure

An Oakland charter school has closed through the end of the week after a staff member's potential exposure to the coronavirus, according to a letter sent to the Oakland Unified School District community.

Aspire Monarch Academy elected to "take a conservative approach" and close to assess the risk presented by the staff member, whose exposure was not confirmed, district officials said.

The district is preparing for a number of future scenarios, and depending on developments, may be limiting or canceling large gatherings and extracurricular activities, including sports and clubs, assemblies and field trips.

The district also is outlining a contingency plan in the event of a longer-term school closure, officials said.

Alameda County Public Health officials have not recommended such actions as of Thursday.

The county declared a public health emergency earlier this week.