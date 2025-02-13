Oakland increases security presence for NBA All-Star Weekend events

NBA All-Star Weekend kicked off on Wednesday with several events planned for the next several days.

While a lot of focus is on San Francisco, several other major all star events will also happen in Oakland. Oakland police has a safety plan in place during those events.

Some of the Oakland events will include the celebrity all-star game, practice for the all-star game and the HBCU Classic.

“We are really excited to be engaging with the Oakland community in particular,” said Amber Scott, NBA Social Responsibility Program Manager.

Scott is leading the HBCU Classic Game at the Oakland Arena, where Morehouse and Tuskegee University will face off. The game will also include HBCU bands, celebrity performances and college admission tables to all fans to explore education opportunities.

“There is going to be a bunch of performances from both Tuskegee University and Morehouse colleges’ bands that will be playing throughout the game," Scott said. "Of course, you’re going to see some amazing on-court action."

Oakland police said they are working to keep everyone safe by opening the city’s emergency operations center and partnering with San Francisco, CHP, the Port of Oakland, Alameda County Sheriff’s Department and other outside agencies. Oakland police will also be increasing staffing in the downtown districts and at the coliseum.

“It’s really a collaborative effort between multiple different departments, so, we can basically get those resources where we need them and really hold people accountable,” said Oakland police Assistant Chief James Beere.

The CHP will also be increasing their presence in Oakland hotspots, including International and Broadway.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department will focus patrols on the airport corridor, where criminals have often targeted travelers.

“I think the visual presence of the increased staffing will definitely help not only calm the nerves of people coming in that maybe a little uneasy but also to detour the criminals that feel like they are going to come into the city of Oakland and try commit crime,” said Oakland police Deputy Chief Casey Johnson.

With a limit on overtime due to budget issues, Oakland police said the NBA and Port of Oakland are paying for the extra staffing at select locations. OPD also plans to leverage technology like ShotSpotter, flock cameras, and drones if needed to quickly track down those looking to ruin the party.

Oakland police are asking the community to stay vigilant and report crimes if they happen. The department said you can start seeing that extra police presence starting Thursday and lasting throughout the weekend.