Oakland Police Looking for Man in Connection With Sexual Assault

By Bay City News

Oakland police asked Saturday for the public's help in investigating a sexual assault and burglary that occurred earlier this month.

Police are looking for a man who entered a house in the 100 block of Monte Cresta Avenue through an unlocked window about 3 a.m. April 12 and sexually assaulted the sleeping victim.

The man was described as Black, in his 20s, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing about 150 pounds. He had a muscular build, medium complexion, short black hair and a black goatee, police said.

The man wore glasses and a white sweatshirt and had a tattoo, "Fear no Evil," across his upper back, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Special Victims Unit at (510) 507-6560.

