Police investigate after Oakland shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Police are investigating an Oakland shooting which left one person dead and a second injured early Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on the 1000 block of 12th street, near Lowell Park, sometime before 1:30 a.m., according to the Oakland Police Department.

OPD said officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One died on-site and first responders rushed the other person to the hospital. That person is currently listed in stable condition.

Police are now investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to OPD at 510-238-3821.