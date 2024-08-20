Arrests made in connection to deadly Oakland shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Oakland, police said Tuesday.
The shooting reported Saturday morning on 83rd Avenue, near International Boulevard, left two dead and two others hurt.
Police said someone pulled out a gun and opened fire following an argument involving a group of people.
The arrests were made on Monday and police said an investigation is ongoing.
