Police Investigating Deadly Shooting in Oakland

Police on Friday afternoon are investigating a deadly shooting in Oakland.

The shooting was reported 2 p.m. in the area of 44th Avenue and International Boulevard, near the Fruitvale neighborhood, police said. When officers arrived on scene, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Oakland Police Department reported two other victims arrived at a local hospital separately, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

No other information was immediately available.