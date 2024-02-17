Oakland

Oakland shooting leaves 1 person dead

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Bay Area

A shooting in Oakland left one man dead Friday night, according to police. 

The Oakland Police Department said it received a report of a person shot at around 10:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Oakport Street. Officers arrived to learn that another person had taken that man to the hospital, where he later died. 

Officers did find one gun while at the site. At this time, OPD is not releasing the victim’s identity. 

An investigation into the death is now underway, and police ask anyone with information to reach out to 510-238-3821.

Oakland
