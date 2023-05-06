Oakland Sideshow Ends With Cars on Fire

A massive sideshow in Oakland early Saturday morning ended with cars on fire and police trying to disperse a large crowd of onlookers.

It happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of 10th and Oak Streets.

At one point, someone wearing a mask got into a car and used it to repeatedly ram another vehicle, which was already engulfed in flames. The first car also caught fire after several collisions.

People were also seen setting off fireworks in the direction of police.

No word yet on if any arrests have been made.