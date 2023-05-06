Oakland

Oakland Sideshow Ends With Cars on Fire

Police had to disperse a large crowd after the sideshow happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A massive sideshow in Oakland early Saturday morning ended with cars on fire and police trying to disperse a large crowd of onlookers. 

It happened around 1 a.m. at the corner of 10th and Oak Streets. 

At one point, someone wearing a mask got into a car and used it to repeatedly ram another vehicle, which was already engulfed in flames. The first car also caught fire after several collisions. 

San Jose May 5

Police Stop Sideshows During Cinco de Mayo Celebrations in San Jose

Oakland May 2

Man Trying to Stop Oakland Sideshow Beaten by Crowd

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

People were also seen setting off fireworks in the direction of police. 

No word yet on if any arrests have been made. 

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us