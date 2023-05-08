Proposed Ordinance Takes Aim at Oakland Sideshows

Another weekend of dangerous sideshows in Oakland is prompting action.

A new proposed city ordinance takes aim at the organizers and promoters of the illegal activity.

"It has gone to an extreme or it's not safe to begin with, but it's gotten out of control and people whether it's a car or truck or motorcycle - people are doing illegal activities that are definitely destroying our street and jeopardizing the safety of our family," Oakland City Council Member Noel Gallos said.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has more in the video report above.