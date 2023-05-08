Oakland

Proposed Ordinance Takes Aim at Oakland Sideshows

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another weekend of dangerous sideshows in Oakland is prompting action.

A new proposed city ordinance takes aim at the organizers and promoters of the illegal activity.

"It has gone to an extreme or it's not safe to begin with, but it's gotten out of control and people whether it's a car or truck or motorcycle - people are doing illegal activities that are definitely destroying our street and jeopardizing the safety of our family," Oakland City Council Member Noel Gallos said.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has more in the video report above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

oakland diocese May 8

Diocese of Oakland Files for Bankruptcy in Wake of Hundreds of Sex Abuse Lawsuits

Oakland May 7

Oakland Teachers Back on Picket Lines for Day 3 of Strike

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us