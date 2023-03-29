Mother Wants Answers as Oakland Police Investigate Suspicious Death

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found last week in Oakland.

A woman who claims the victim is her daughter wants answers to help bring closure.

"I'm just so mad," the victim's mother, Christy Miles, said in an interview with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday. "I just want if anybody knows something, please call the homicide detective."

Police said officers last week were called out to 21st and Brush streets in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood just west of Interstate 980 for reports of a person down in the area. When officers arrived on scene, the person was pronounced dead.

Many of the circumstances of the death are still unknown. Police on Wednesday were not providing any new updates.

Miles said the coroner did identify her daughter's body, but they would not confirm if it is connected to the suspicious death case.