Oakland

Mother Wants Answers as Oakland Police Investigate Suspicious Death

By Pete Suratos

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found last week in Oakland.

A woman who claims the victim is her daughter wants answers to help bring closure.

"I'm just so mad," the victim's mother, Christy Miles, said in an interview with NBC Bay Area on Wednesday. "I just want if anybody knows something, please call the homicide detective."

Police said officers last week were called out to 21st and Brush streets in Oakland's Uptown neighborhood just west of Interstate 980 for reports of a person down in the area. When officers arrived on scene, the person was pronounced dead.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Many of the circumstances of the death are still unknown. Police on Wednesday were not providing any new updates.

Miles said the coroner did identify her daughter's body, but they would not confirm if it is connected to the suspicious death case.

Oakland 12 hours ago

Watch: Cyber-Security Expert Discusses Oakland Ransomware Attack

Oakland Mar 27

Oakland Nonprofit Fundraising to Help Lake Merritt Avert Another Fish Die-Off

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us