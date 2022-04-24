Oakland Teachers Plan to Strike Over Planned School Closures

Oakland teachers are planning a one-day strike this Friday to protest the planned permanent school closures.
The Oakland Education Association made their intentions known in a statement Sunday. They plan on picketing outside of Oakland Unified Schools, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
The teachers are protesting the district's planned closures of six schools by next year.
The Oakland Unified School District released the following statement Sunday:
"If this is correct, we demand that OEA immediately cease and desist from moving forward with this strike. There is no legal basis for any concerted activity that would justify a strike or refusal to perform services benefiting District students."