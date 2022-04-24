Oakland Teachers Plan to Strike Over Planned School Closures

Oakland teachers are planning a one-day strike this Friday to protest the planned permanent school closures.

The Oakland Education Association made their intentions known in a statement Sunday. They plan on picketing outside of Oakland Unified Schools, starting at 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

The teachers are protesting the district's planned closures of six schools by next year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Oakland Unified School District released the following statement Sunday:

"If this is correct, we demand that OEA immediately cease and desist from moving forward with this strike. There is no legal basis for any concerted activity that would justify a strike or refusal to perform services benefiting District students."