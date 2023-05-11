Oakland

Oakland Teachers Strike to Continue Into Seventh Day Friday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Talks between striking Oakland teachers and the Oakland Unified School District continue, but as of late Thursday night, no agreement has been reached -- meaning Friday will be the teachers' seventh day on the picket lines.

School district officials made the announcement Thursday night, adding they are "always hopeful that a deal is imminent" as negotiations continue.

"Because there is no deal yet, we must give our community enough notice to make alternate plans," the statement said.

The Oakland Education Association did not respond to a request for comment by press time.

