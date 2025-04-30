The union representing Oakland teachers said Tuesday its members will walk off the job for a daylong action this Thursday if the district doesn't immediately meet their demands.

The potential strike would be the union’s fourth since 2019 and would come less than two years since the last strike shut schools down for eight days.

The Oakland Education Association (OEA) did not respond to NBC Bay Area's questions Tuesday but pointed to a public statement. In it OEA said it's committed to working with the district to avoid a strike if the district meets its demands, saying it wants the district to provide “...critical financial information needed for educators to fully understand how proposals would affect our schools and the community we serve."

"To me it's important to avert the strike in a fair and equitable way that both parties agree to do that," Oakland Unified School District Board President Jennifer Brouhard said. "I think for a lot of our parents that's short-term notice. For a lot of our teachers this is a busy time of year."

In a letter to its members obtained by NBC Bay Area, OEA claimed the strike is in response to failed financial transparency and 10% budget cuts to some teacher salaries. The letter went on to note the district's $90 million budget deficit.

Brouhard is hopeful they can avoid a strike.

"It is a concern," she said. "It’s a concern to parents. It’s a concern to staff. I think coming to the table, negotiating, is the way that those things are resolved."

In a statement, the district explained it doesn't believe OEA’s reasoning constitutes a reason to walk off the job, adding they both agreed to exhaust all options.

In a message to parents, the district claimed repeated strikes have caused decades of mistrust and puts the district at risk of returning to state receivership just as it is about to end.

The district also said with or without a strike schools will remain staffed and open Thursday.