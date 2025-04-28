Oakland teachers threaten strike over district's finances

Oakland teachers are threatening to walk off the job later this week over the district's lack of transparency with its budget, according to the teachers union.

The Oakland Education Association authorized a strike because it says the Oakland Unified School District has not been transparent about its financial situation after the union agreed to some layoffs in the face of a reported $95 million budget deficit.

More than half of the union members voted in favor of authorizing a one-day walkout on Thursday, May 1.

In a statement, the union said the one-day strike would be used to "compel the district to share basic financial information OEA has requested for over a year. The district has a legal obligation to provide this information, which is needed to enable educators to understand how proposals would affect teachers, district and classroom stability and the community we serve."

If the union does strike, it will be the fourth time since 2019. In 2023, a strike over stalled contract negotiations halted classes for more than a week.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the potential walkout.

Last week, the Oakland Unified school board announced it terminated its contract with Superintendent Kyla Johnson Trammell. There was no reason given.

The superintendent will serve out the remainder of the school year despite signing a contract extension through 2027.

Johnson Trammel, in a statement, touted her leadership through COVID, the increase in the rate of graduation and decrease in chronic absenteeism under her watch and the fact that OUSD is about to come out of receivership after almost 20 years.