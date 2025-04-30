Oakland teachers' union reaches deal to avoid strike

The Oakland teachers' union Wednesday morning announced it has reached a deal with the school district to avoid a one-day strike planned for Thursday.

The Oakland Education Association (OEA) said in a news release the agreement reverses the Oakland Unified School District's budget cuts that would have slashed dozens of "experienced high school teachers at the District’s most difficult-to-staff school sites," such as Castlemont, Fremont and McClymonds high schools.

The deal also restores site-based substitute teachers who provide daily classroom coverage.

"This outcome reflects the power of educators standing together against cuts harmful to our goal of retaining experienced teachers in Oakland’s hardest-to-staff classrooms," OEA President Kampala Taiz-Rancifer said in the release. "We fought to protect consistency and stability for Oakland students supported by the dedicated teachers who serve them every day. That starts with recruiting and retaining the educators who are proud to serve Oakland and make our schools strong."

OEA members authorized a one-day strike over the district's lack of transparency with its finances, as well as a 10% budget cut to some teachers' salaries.

Oakland Unified has reported it is dealing with a $90 million budget deficit.

The district did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the agreement.