Oakland

Members of Oakland Teachers' Union Voting on Strike

The union emphasized Friday that it was still bargaining with the school district as members voted

By Bay City News

The Oakland teachers’ union said Friday it was continuing to bargain with the Oakland Unified School District, even as its members were voting on whether to authorize a strike. 

Members of the Oakland Education Association “are currently voting on whether to authorize a strike,” the union said. “While OEA has not confirmed if or when a strike might happen, we have reason to believe that - if it does occur - it could start as early as Monday, May 1.”

The union represents almost 3,000 teachers and school staff from kindergarten through 12th grade. 

