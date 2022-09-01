Oakland Police Release Images of Car Seen Leaving Area of Aug. 26 Triple Homicide

Police released photos on Wednesday of a car seen leaving the area of a triple homicide last week in West Oakland.

Officers responded to shots fired shortly after 7:15 p.m. Aug. 26 in 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way, where they found two men fatally shot and a bicyclist who had been hit by a car.

All three victims, Daven Woolfolk, Tyrone Banks and Tonnell Williams, were pronounced dead at the scene, Oakland police said.

Police released photos of a four-door sedan seen leaving the area.

Anyone who has seen the car or has information about the case is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.