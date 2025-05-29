Oakland Unified's ousted superintendent to make final address

The Oakland Unified School District's ousted superintendent is set to address the public Thursday morning one last time.

Supertinendent Kyla Johnson Trammel, whose contract was terminated by the school board in April without explanation, has scheduled a news conference at 9 a.m. Thursday. Her tenure ends in June after eight years.

Johnson Trammel is expected to discuss some of the highlights and challenges during her tenure, including the fact that she got the district out of state receivership by paying off its $100 million in loans.

She may also talk a bit about the challenges the district faces going forward.

In an open letter to Oakland Unified published Wednesday, the Oakland branch of the NAACP is demanding transparency and an explanation for why Johnson Trammel was fired. In the letter, the organization says it is deeply troubled by the decision, calling it abrupt and destabilizing.

"Her removal, two years before her contract was set to end, was executed without a clear succession plan and has triggered widespread concern throughout our community for the past few weeks," the letter states. "Many now question whether this was a decision made in the best interests of our students, or one influenced by political agendas and behind-the-scenes union maneuvering. Since that vote, the continued lack of accountability and transparency has only deepened public mistrust."

The school board last week reversed course and restored millions of dollars to fund after-school programs. During its March meeting, the board passed a resolution to put a cap on services and contracts for next school year at $125 million, which would have had the unintended consequence of impacting contracts connected to after-school programs and potentially reducing funding for some of those programs by 50%.