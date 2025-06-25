Concerns mount over Oakland Unified School District's Board of Education

Several Oakland community groups are calling out the Oakland Unified School District Board of Education over concerns of transparency, leadership and financial management.

The Oakland NAACP, along with Families in Action for Quality Education and the Latino Education Network, said something has to give after new accusations claim the school board is violating the public trust.

"We need the community to mobilize and we need to fight because what is happening at the school district level is comparable of what is happening at the national level," OUSD parent Viveca Ycoy-Walton said. "It's not right. Parents are being pushed aside, our decisions are not being taken seriously, and we are not even considered."

The community groups claim trustees are threatening the district's financial stability, lacks transparency with budget decision and has not allowed time for adequate community input.

"The budget process has lacked adequate transparency and public input," OUSD parent Stephisha Ycoy-Walton.

The school board is set to adopt a budget on Wednesday, but has faced multiple controversies in recent years.

Most recently, trustees held a largely closed-door decision to part ways with long-term Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnson-Trammel. Many believe the superintendent was forced out by board members.

The district is obligated to pay Johnson-Trammel's remaining contract, which had just recently been renewed. OUSD is also paying an interim superintendent over $350,000.

"This decision reflects an unacceptable misalignment of priorities all to the detriment of OUSD students," OUSD parent Tunisia Harris said.

Trustee Mike Hutchinson has been vocal on his disapproval of board leadership actions.

"OUSD is in a crisis, a self-inflicted crisis by our current school board and I think this leaves us in the worst situation that we have ever been in in the history of OUSD," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said he agrees with community criticism, including concerns of suspected conflict of interest between school board members and the teachers union.

"We have a real problem of the school board disconnected from the community, that has explicit conflicts of interest that refuses to recuse themselves, that have now rejected three years worth of work and left the district rudderless going forward," Hutchinson said.

The school board has denied any conflict of interest between the board and teachers union. The board also adds the appointment for a permanent superintendent will be conducted with full transparency and argue it is common practice to appoint an interim superintendent without a formal public process.

Oakland Unified School District Board of Education President Jennifer Brouhard provided the following statement on Tuesday to NBC Bay Area:

"School boards across the country often appoint interim superintendents without a formal public search process.

However, the search for a permanent superintendent will be conducted in a fully public and transparent manner.

There will be many opportunities for students, staff, families, and community organizations to provide input on what matters most to them, from budget and academic priorities to labor and other key concerns.

There is no conflict of interest between the Board and the teachers’ union. When a potential conflict arises — whether involving unions, charter organizations, or community groups — Board members are advised to seek legal counsel to ensure we are in full compliance. We take this responsibility seriously.

Board members consult regularly with representatives from all six district unions. The voices of our labor partners are essential to our shared mission of supporting student success. Speaking for myself, I deeply respect the experience, contributions, and leadership of all OUSD union members."