Oakland Unified School District board votes to end contract with superintendent

The Oakland Unified School District board is terminating the contract of its superintendent.

The board took action on Wednesday to approve a voluntary separation with Kyla Johnson-Trammell.

OUSD Board member Mike Hutchinson, who discussed this possibility weeks ago, the vote was taken during a closed session portion of Wednesday night’s board meeting and no reason was given why Trammell was being removed.

“The fact that this has happened and there hasn’t been a public discussion. Not one person has given a justification for it, or why they would want to do it,” he said.

Many people in attendance Wednesday were a part of a group that rallied earlier in the day, calling for more transparency and accountability from the district. They feel the decision is a setback for students.

“We care about our kids reading at grade level and go to college,” said Kimi Kean with Families in Action for Quality Education.

Hutchinson said Trammell will serve out the remainder of the school year despite signing a contract extension through 2027. Instead, she will receive a payout and the district will have to begin its search for her replacement.

“It should be a 6 to 12 months process, nothing has been done to find a new one,” Hutchinson said.