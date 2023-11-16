Port of Oakland, City of Oakland and Vietnamese city sign trade agreement

Representatives from the City of Oakland, Port of Oakland and the city of Haiphong, Vietnam gathered at the Port of Oakland Thursday to sign a major trade agreement.

“Vietnam is a top trading partner For the port of Oakland,” said Mayor Sheng Thao. “Vietnam is our port’s second largest import market and fifth largest export market.”

The Port of Oakland is one of the biggest job creators in the region. The mayor was optimistic this new agreement would promote more job opportunities.

Representatives from the city and the port went to Vietnam back in August to discuss trade. Mayor Sheng Thao said this trip laid the groundwork for this trade agreement.

Trade value between the Port and Vietnam came out to $401 million in the past year.