Oakland's Waterfront Hotel to close after 35 years in Jack London Square

The Waterfront Hotel in Oakland's Jack London Square abruptly announced it would be closing and its last day of business will be Friday.

The closure ends a 35-year run in Oakland.

"Just another blow to our city to have another anchor business that's providing jobs and stimulating the economy leaving our city," said Loren Taylor, a former Oakland city councilmember and mayoral candidate.

The Port of Oakland said the hotel's owner stopped paying rent.

Hyatt Corporation, the hotel's operator, said effective Friday it will not longer be operating the business.

"The wellbeing of our guests and colleagues remains a top priority, and we are working the hotel owner in an effort to ensure a smooth transition," the general manager said in a statement.

NBC Bay Area attempted to reach the hotel owner, but they did not return our calls on Thursday.

