Oakland Zoo Closed Due to PG&E Power Shutoff

Oakland Zoo
The Oakland Zoo will be closed Monday and possibly Tuesday due to PG&E's planned Public Safety Power Shutoffs affecting the area amid dry and windy weather.

The utility began shutting off power to hundreds of thousands of customers Sunday night to minimize the chances of its equipment starting wildfires during high winds and low humidity throughout much of the Bay Area.

The zoo announced Monday morning that PG&E shut off power to the zoo for Monday, and visitors are asked to check the zoo's website at 7 a.m. Tuesday to see if it will be closed that day as well.

Zoo officials said that anyone who purchased tickets for the annual "Boo at the Zoo" Halloween event taking place over several days at the park can use their existing tickets on Wednesday or Thursday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. The festivities are sold out for Friday and Saturday.

Backup generators are in place at the zoo to supply power for any animal-related habitats or facilities that need it, according to Oakland Zoo officials.

More information about the zoo and its status can be found on its website at https://www.oaklandzoo.org.

