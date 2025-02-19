Oakland

Oakland's mayoral candidates speak at forum

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some of the Oakland Mayoral candidates spoke to a sold-out crowd in downtown on Tuesday night. This comes as they prepare for a special election happening on Apr. 15

Loren Taylor, Renia Webb and former congresswoman Barbara Lee spoke out during a forum. The candidates talked about a range of issues at this forum hosted by the Greenbelt Alliance, from their plans for housing, homelessness, trust in the government, the environment and crime.

The candidates also took some yes or no questions. The Alameda County Elections Office shows that 10 people have filed to run. According to the organizers, three of the candidates were invited on because by Jan. 31, they had filed specific paperwork.

