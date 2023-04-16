Oakley

Oakley Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police in Oakley are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent more than 10 bullets flying through two homes.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Country Lane.

Police said they got calls about people screaming. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was later released.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Oakley police said it appears three men got into an argument, two of them were minors and someone fired shots.

It's not clear who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police.

Oakland 1 hour ago

Oakland Police Looking for Man in Connection With Sexual Assault

Newark Apr 15

Carjacking Suspect Killed by Newark Officer Was Allegedly in Possession of Airsoft Gun: Police

This article tagged under:

Oakley
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us