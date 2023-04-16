Oakley Police Investigate Drive-By Shooting

Police in Oakley are investigating a drive-by shooting that sent more than 10 bullets flying through two homes.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Country Lane.

Police said they got calls about people screaming. When they got there, they found a woman who had been shot.

The woman was taken to the hospital. She was later released.

Oakley police said it appears three men got into an argument, two of them were minors and someone fired shots.

It's not clear who pulled the trigger.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police.